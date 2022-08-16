Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

