China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
