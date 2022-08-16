China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

