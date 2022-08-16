H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

