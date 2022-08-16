Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.