Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

