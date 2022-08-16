China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.09. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

