China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold.
China Southern Airlines Price Performance
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.09. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
