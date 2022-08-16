Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

