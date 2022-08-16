M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

