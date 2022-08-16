Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -335.53 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

