Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

