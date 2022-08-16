Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

