Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,474 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,553,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 924,037 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

