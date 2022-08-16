Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 659.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of -1.13. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

