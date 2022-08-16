57,680 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 631,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics Price Performance

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.