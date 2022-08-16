Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,336 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AMC Networks by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

