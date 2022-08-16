Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

