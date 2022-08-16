Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,650 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

