PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PlayAGS worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS Profile

Shares of AGS opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

