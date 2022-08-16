Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

