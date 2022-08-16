DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

