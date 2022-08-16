Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

