Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 187,821 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 628.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $441,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

