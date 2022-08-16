Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,280 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

NUE stock opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

