Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 16.5%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
