Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $232.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.