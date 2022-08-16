ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.30.

ANSS opened at $286.36 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.49. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

