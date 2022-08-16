Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Hess by 32.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,207,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,241,000 after buying an additional 148,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.