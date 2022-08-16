Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.