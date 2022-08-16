Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1,432.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,008,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,827,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

