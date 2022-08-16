Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

DIIBF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

