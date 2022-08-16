Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 5.1%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Cargotec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.
About Cargotec
