Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 5.1%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

