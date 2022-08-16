Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,467 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.