Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Declines By 8.7%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,734,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 4,090,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,149.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €69.50 ($70.92) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

DLVHF opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

