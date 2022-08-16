Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.47 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $213.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

