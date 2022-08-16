Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 259.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

