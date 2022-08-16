ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

