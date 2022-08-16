Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.37 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $134.94.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

