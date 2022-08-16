Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 10,051 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $92.83 and a twelve month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

