iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average of $275.64.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

