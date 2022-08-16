Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

