Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Grows By 5.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

