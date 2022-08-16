Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Grows By 5.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
