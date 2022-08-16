Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Grows By 5.6%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.