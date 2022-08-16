Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 26,577 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.