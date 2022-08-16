Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.