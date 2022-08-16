iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

