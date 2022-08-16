Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,875.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

