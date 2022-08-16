Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

EEYUF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

