Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DSKIF opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

