DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

