Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $3.31 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 579,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348,225 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 676.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,527,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $22,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

