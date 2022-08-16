Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Drops By 13.8%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.7 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDRVF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.